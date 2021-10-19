springfield-news-sun logo
MOLLETT, Della

MOLLETT, Della Irene

Della Irene Mollett, 87, of Springfield, went home to the Lord October 15, 2021, at

Hospice of Dayton. She was born January 28, 1934, in Vanceburg, Kentucky, the daughter of Harry and Elsie Mae (Horsely) Stapleton. Della retired from the Masonic Home after working there for many years as a Nurse's Aide. She enjoyed gardening,

crocheting, and cooking. Her biscuits would melt in your mouth. Survivors include four children, Deborah Nichols,

Emma (Richard) Wallace, Roy Thomas Mollett, Jr., and Mikel Mollett, all of Springfield; sisters, Velma Darlene Sutton and Marlene Tackett; and brother, Eugene (Marie) Stapleton.

Della is also survived by tons of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Roy Thomas Mollett, Sr. on April 23, 2019; son-in-law, Jim Nichols; sisters, Beatrice Dunigan and Thelma Churchill;

brothers, George and Carl Stapleton; and her parents.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Steve Wallace officiating. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

