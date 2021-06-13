MOLER, Janet

MOLER (Taggart), Janet Lanore



Age 83, of Brookville, passed away June 10, 2021, at Brookhaven Nursing Home. Born July 22, 1937, in DeGraff, Ohio. Jan worked for over 32 years in the Worker's Comp department at GM before retiring. She and her late husband, Roger were both members of the Miami Valley Country Club where they enjoyed golfing together. Jan cross-stitched various items for her family and friends. She enjoyed watching T.V. and reading in her spare time. She is survived by numerous relatives from the Taggart, Stokes, and Moore families, special caregiver: Lori Holman, and long time friends: Carolyn Haney and Bruce and Jane Mikesell. Jan was preceded in death by her husband: Roger L. Moler, mother and father: Ethel Mae (Tate) and George Taggart. A Private Visitation and Service will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired, emorial contributions may be made to Miami Valley Hospice (322 W Main St, Suite B, Troy, OH 45373) or Brookville Area Handi Van (42 Westbrook Rd, Brookville, OH 45309). Online condolences may be made to family and friends at



