Molden, Reginald C.



age 63, departed this life Friday, January 12, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 9:30 AM. Service to follow 10:30 AM, Friday, January 19, 2024 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com