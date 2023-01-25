MOFIELD, Charles



"Charley"



Passed away Saturday, January 21 in his adopted hometown of Springboro, Ohio. He fought right until the very end; his courage and bravery through several medical issues will continue to inspire all who loved him. Charley is survived by his large family including wife Mary (Tootie), sister Dolores (Herb), children Chris (Kim), Sarah (Brett), Adam, (Jenny), Mike (Cora), Melissa (Gary), Mindy (Brian), and Beth (MB). Charley was a proud "Papoo" to his 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren who enjoyed every moment he spent with them, especially at the traditional family "Sunday" dinners. Charley was a proud member of the Springboro community for over 50 years and served as a founding member of the Chamber of Commerce as well as contributing much of his time to Springboro Jaycees, Eagles, Athletic Boosters, Boro 4-Wheelers, and coaching youth sports. Charley's career included various positions with Royal Typewriter, NCR, and the State Auditor's office after which he enjoyed a long and happy retirement. A graveside service will be held at the Springboro Cemetery Columbarium with military honors Friday, January 27 at 1 PM. The family will welcome friends at a celebration of Charley's life at the Anderson Life Celebration Center, Franklin, Ohio, January 27 from 3-6 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice of Dayton or a charity of your choice, or that you plant a tree in his memory.



