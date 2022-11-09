BreakingNews
ELECTION RESULTS: Winners of state and local races and issues
springfield-news-sun logo
X

MOELLER, Ruby

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MOELLER, Ruby Geneva "Ginny"

Ruby Geneva "Ginny" Moeller, age 95, of Bellbrook, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 6th, 2022.

Ginny was born on July 31st, 1927, to Mae Barton (Gass) and Ernest Barton in Sand Mountain, Georgia.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Mae (Gass) Barton, loving husband of 52 years Donald Moeller, daughter Judy (Raymond) Caplinger, son Michael Treadway, and sisters Belva Dryden and Nancy Shirley. Ginny is survived by 5 children, Teri (Bart) Gardella, Carolyn Verrett, Larry Treadway (Gail Gardiner), David (Kate) Treadway, and Donna Moeller, 14 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to a graveside service held in her honor at Bellbrook Cemetery (3939 Upper Bellbrook Rd., Bellbrook, OH 45305) on Thursday, November 10th at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to SICSA or to Hospice of Dayton. You are welcome to view her full obituary, write a condolence message, send flowers, and share a story or picture about Ginny at


www.ConnerAndKoch.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Conner & Koch Funeral Home

92 W. Franklin Street

Bellbrook, OH

45305

https://www.connerandkoch.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
TINNERMAN, David
2
BARGER, Eva
3
HARPER, Terrance
4
HINKLE, Robert
5
MAXEY, Christine
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top