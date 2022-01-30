MODDEMAN, GAIL

MODDEMAN (Ortlieb), Gail Ruth



Age 79, of Beavercreek completed her journey on earth on January 27, 2022, surrounded by her loving family and friends, and is no longer "alive and kickin", as she always said. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Bill (William) Moddeman, parents Ray and Ruth Ortlieb, her sister Judy Wellbrock, and brother Tom Ortlieb. Survived by loving sons Mark and wife Tanga, and Mike and wife Kathy, four grandchildren, Abby, Will, Jake, and Nate Moddeman. Also survived by her sister Sue Cutler (Tom) and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Gail graduated from Regina High School in Cincinnati, OH, St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing, Covington, KY (RN), Wright State University (BSN & MS Nursing), University of Kentucky (PhD Nursing). A lengthy nursing career locally included 18 years at Miami Valley Hospital, and 13 years as a Professor of Nursing at Wright State University.



Gail has mentored many young nurses over the years and thoroughly enjoyed and contributed much to the nursing profession. She was a role model for many. Her ready smile and friendly attitude will be missed by all. She enjoyed many years at Lake Cumberland, KY, and Ft. Myers, FL, with family, friends and neighbors. She was a huge sports fan and especially loved cheering on her beloved Kentucky Wildcats.



Family will receive friends at Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek, OH, 5:30pm to 7:30pm on Friday, February 4th. A special nursing ceremony will be at 7:00pm, followed by the Rosary. A Mass of Christian Burial and a Celebration of Life will be at St. Luke Catholic Church 1440 N. Fairfield Rd at 10:30am. The family will receive guests starting at 9:00am. Mass will be live streamed thru St. Luke website. Go to saintlukeparish.org, click on the little "f" in the top right hand corner, and scroll down to the funeral link.



In lieu of flowers, a scholarship in Gail's memory is being created at Wright State University for the School of Nursing. Direct memorial gifts payable to Wright State University Foundation, 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Dayton, OH 45435. Indicate Gail Moddeman Scholarship in your gift.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobias-fh.com for the Moddeman family.

