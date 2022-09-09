MOBLEY, Tangy



Tangy Mobley, age 65, of Dayton, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, resting peacefully at her daughter's home. She was born November 17, 1956, in Hazard, Kentucky, the daughter of Ralph and Betty Crane. Tangy loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also loved driving a school bus for Dayton Public Schools for the last 25 years. She enjoyed drinking coffee on her front porch, cooking and fishing. She was a strong, loving and compassionate mother for the last 46 years. She is preceded in death by her parents. Tangy is survived by her spouse, Steve Mattox; children, Darrell Mobley, Johnnie (Alissa) Mobley, Shaun Mobley, DaWayne Mattox, Stephanie Mattox, Christopher Mobley and Eric Mobley; 19 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brother, Tony Crane and best friend, Denise Fox. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm with a private service to follow at Whitestone Revival Center (2 Cedar Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005). Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

