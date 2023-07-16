Mobley, David William



age 76, of Vandalia, passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023. He was born in Dayton, on December 29, 1946 to the late Charles & Josephine Mobley. David proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War, where he received the Bronze Star. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Kaye Mobley; children, Michael (Mindy) Mobley and Melissa (Sean) Elliott; grandchildren, Makena & Kaylee Mobley and Ethan & Emily Elliott; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 from 10-11 am at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton, OH 45424. The memorial service will be at 11am. Following the service David will be laid to rest at Dayton National Cemetery with military honors at 1pm at Shelter B. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dayton VA Hospice in David's memory. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



