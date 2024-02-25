Moats, Linda

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Moats (Wetherholt), Linda Lorain

Linda Lorain Moats, 79, of South Charleston, passed away February 20, 2024. Funeral services will be held at 1:30PM Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum.

Full obituary may be viewed and condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

In Other News
1
Hartman, Richard
2
Callam, James
3
Baldemor, Gregorio
4
Evans, Eddie
5
Bowling, Jennie
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top