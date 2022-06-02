MIX, Phyllis



Age 92, of Englewood, went to be with the Lord on May 22, 2022, following an extended illness. Phyllis was a wonderful, caring, and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She devoted her time and love to raising her children and spent as much time as she could with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family meant the world to her. She was a long time member of the Grace United Methodist Church and was a proud, strong follower of Christ. In her younger days Phyllis worked for DESC, where she would end up meeting the love of her life, Jack Mix. She was a beautiful soul that will be deeply missed by all the family and friends she leaves behind. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack Mix; brother, Eugene Park; parents, Leon (Bessie) Park; son-in-law, Steve; and a great-grandchild, Kaytlyn Renay. Phyllis is survived by her children, Jade (Shelly) Lamberth, Karen (Jim) King, Nadine (Bill) Plake, Terry (Tom) Sharritts, Amy (John) Roberts, Lisa Maggard, Jack (Lisa) Mix, Rick Mix; 23 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services for Phyllis were held privately on Thursday, May 26, 2022, with the burial following at Arlington Cemetery. Arrangements made and hosted by GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 Albert Rd., Brookville, OH 45309. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to be made in her memory to Hospice of Dayton or the Alzheimer's Association, Miami Valley Chapter.

