MITTER, Tom



Age 94, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Tom was born on October 25, 1927, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Preceded in death by his son, Mark, parents and two brothers. Survived by his loving wife, Alice (Burwinkel) Mitter, of 68 years, three sons (Mark deceased), wife Marykay of Isle of Palms, South Carolina, Jeff, wife



Patty, of Austin, Texas, and Matthew, wife Tamara, of



Dayton, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Lexie Mitter Grossman (Danny), Joel Mitter (Abby), Meghan Mitter Gravitt (Drew), Matthew Mitter, Michael Mitter, Maria Mitter, and Shayna (Justin) Todd; three great-grandchildren, Jack and Elliott Gravitt and Zoe Grossman; and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews. Tom attended Purcell High School, Bucknell University, Cornell, and graduated from Xavier University. He was a veteran of World War II and Korea. Tom retired from NCR



after 35 years of service. He was a gentle man of many talents enjoying bridge, tennis, golf, math, and woodworking. His greatest pleasure came from activities and sports with his three sons. He has dedicated his body to Wright State School of Medicine. A private mass will be held at St. Henry Catholic Church, followed by a celebration of Tom's life. Contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

