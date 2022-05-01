MITCHEM, Ruth Evelyn



Ruth Evelyn Mitchem, age 87 of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Wooded Glen Health Campus. She was born the daughter of Albert and Florence (Garner) Davis on June 26, 1934, in Circleville, Ohio. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents; husband Richard A. Mitchem Sr.; son Richard A. Mitchem Jr.; 4 brothers Richard, Robert, John, and Raymond Davis; sister



Margaret Davis. Ruth is survived by her beloved daughters Vickie (Jim) King of Springfield, Traci (Bill) Smith of Mississippi, and Lori (Jeff) Morgan of Urbana; grandchildren Amanda



(Jamie) Martin, Wendi (Zoey) Riley, and Richard A. Smith; great-grandchildren Helena, Collin, Casey, Tyler, and Kaylee; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. Ruth was a



loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Ruth was a stay-at-home mom and took great pride in raising her children. When the kids were in school, she was always first to volunteer for field trips, and bringing in snacks for the kids. For many years she was a faithful member of First Christian Church of Springfield, where she rarely missed Sunday school. Ruth was a member of the



Barnahas Ministry, and Naomis Circle, she was also very active with the United Senior Citizens Center in Springfield. Ruth was an avid traveler and was proud to say she had been to all 50 states along with trips to Greece, Turkey, Spain,



Germany, Russia, South America, around the Horn in Africa, Copenhagen, and was very proud to say she had been to Israel twice. In her spare time she enjoyed shopping and working in her flower beds, but what she enjoyed most was spending quality time with her children and grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the employees at Wooded Glen Health Campus for the exceptional care and compassion they have received during this difficult time. Friends may call on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, from 11AM – 12PM at the RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio, where a Funeral Service will be held at 12PM. Entombment to follow in the Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences may be left at



