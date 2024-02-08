Mitchell, Ruby



age 91 of Hamilton, passed away at home on Saturday, February 3, 2024. Ruby was born in Manchester, Kentucky on January 20, 1933 to the late Loyd and Chloe Ledford. In 1949, Ruby married Hiram Mitchell and together they raised a family in Hamilton. Ruby worked briefly at Miami University but was mostly a homemaker and most importantly, a mom. She was a longtime member of Cain Avenue Church. She enjoyed cooking and caring for her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ruby leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Chloe Turner; her grandchildren, Michael Turner, Sarah Lichtenberger, Donald Emert, Dawn Mitchell and Nicole Pellazari; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Finn, Knox, Tate, Crystal, Lauren, Aliana, Jackson, James, and Jason; as well as many extended family members and friends. Ruby is reunited in Heaven with her parents, her loving husband, Hiram Mitchell; sons, Donnie & Michael Ray Mitchell; granddaughter, Christy Lynn Turner; great-granddaughter, Katie Mitchell; sister, Edith Hodge and special niece, Jean Cunningan. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 9, 2024 from 11:00 AM until the time of her Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio with Pastor Chris Emmons officiating. Burial will follow at Collinsville Cemetery. www.browndawsonflick.com



