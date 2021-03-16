MINOR, Alberta M.



Age 96, of Dayton, passed away on Fri., Feb. 5, 2021.



Private memorial service will be held on Wed., March 17, 2021, 11:00 AM at the Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W. 3rd St., Dayton, OH 45417. Rev. Elmer S. Martin, D. Min., officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends by means of a walk-through visitation, Wed., at the funeral home beginning at 9:00 AM. The family will be present at 10:00 AM. FACIAL MASK IS REQUIRED. For full obituary, visit http://www.loritts- neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

