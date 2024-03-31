Minnis, Melita J.



Age 77, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 surrounded by her loving family. Melita was born on July 27, 1946 in Princeton, Indiana and was the daughter of the late Marvin and Jeanettia (Johnson) Hertel. She is survived by her beloved husband, Gary, with whom she shared 58 years of marriage, as well as three children: Natalia (Ed) Extin, Allan Minnis, and Carrie (Pete) Witte; six grandchildren: Alyssa (Liam) Quyle, Holly Minnis, Mason Extin, Cory Minnis, Reece Extin, and Noah Witte; and a great granddaughter: Vivienne Quyle. Melita and her family moved to the Dayton area in 1969 where she devoted her life to raising her children and caring for her husband. She was a bridge player extraordinaire and also enjoyed crosswords, Sudokus, and reading. Melita was also an active member of Southminster Presbyterian church. She loved shopping for deals and spending the cold winter months in her sun-drenched condo on Fort Myers Beach. The moments shared with her family and friends brought her the most happiness. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 7001 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45459. Family and friends may visit from 10:00 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Parkinsons Foundation. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com