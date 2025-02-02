Minnich, Kenneth "Dean"



Kenneth Dean Minnich, known to all as Dean, was joyously welcomed into the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 25, 2025, in Bolivia, North Carolina, at the age of 72. Born on April 20, 1952, in Quincy, Massachusetts, and raised in Hamilton Ohio, and then lived in North Carolina from 1998, Dean lived a life marked by dedication to his family, work, and community.



Dean spent his professional career as a Real Estate Broker, where he was known for his integrity and commitment. Dean was a passionate volunteer, dedicating his time and energy to many volunteer organizations including Good Shepherd Center in Wilmington and Port City Community Church in Leland.



His interests were deeply rooted in history, particularly in Genealogy and the Civil War, which he explored with great enthusiasm. He was authoring a book about two ancestor's daily life during their time in the civil war based on historical documents and soldier's letters and diaries. These passions led him to uncover fascinating stories and connections that enriched his understanding of the past and its impact on the present. He was a dedicated sports fan of the Hamilton Big Blue and The Ohio State University Football.



Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth B. and Patricia J. Minnich. He leaves behind a loving family who will cherish his memory: his devoted wife, Sallie Minnich; his daughter, Lindsey Gilani, and her husband Sohel; and his grandchildren Ethan, Lily, Colin, and Finn Gilani, who brought immense joy to his life. He is also survived by his sisters, Debby Mathews, Diane Minnich Weber, and Sara Gunnell, and a multitude of extended family and life long friends who share countless cherished moments with him.



A celebration of Dean's life will be held at a later date in Ohio.



Funeral arrangements entrusted to Wilmington Funeral & Cremation - Leland Chapel, 525 Village Road, Leland, NC 28451, (910) 383-3511.





