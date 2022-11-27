MINCER, Freida STOVER

STOVER MINCER



(Newell), Freida Marie



99, of Springfield, passed away at Wooded Glen on Sunday afternoon, November 20, 2022. Freida was born in Mason County, West Virginia, on February 6, 1923, the daughter of the late Elijah and Myrtie (Riffle) Newell. As a way to see the world, Freida joined the United States Marine Corps during WWII as the first group of women to serve as Marines. She served as head cook at Northeastern Schools for over 20 years. She was a member of Northridge United Methodist Church and previously New Moorefield United Methodist Church. Freida was greatly loved by her family and everyone who knew her. Survivors include her daughters, Karen (Joe Moormann) Algeo, Terry Hoffman and Jeanne Haytas; five grandchildren, Ben (Susan) Algeo, Julie Jones, Kelly Hoffman, Matthew (Cora) Haytas and Joshua (Melanie) Haytas; and six great-grandchildren, Cole, Isabella, Isaac, Siena, Landen, and Sydney. Also surviving are step-children, Gary (Tanya) Mincer and Karen (Perry) Williams; step-grandchildren, Aaron Mincer and Sean Williams; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Gene Stover and Ward Mincer; three brothers and two sisters; and grandsons, Russell Hoffman and Rob Jones. A service in celebration of Freida's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Northridge United Methodist Church with Pastor Ken Woode presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A private burial will be in Fletcher Chapel Cemetery. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at



