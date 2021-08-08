MILLS, Onnolee J.
Onnolee J. Mills, of Kettering, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021, in her residence. She retired from Kettering City Schools after thirty years. Onnolee was a member of the Church of the Cross in Kettering and former member of League of Women Voters. She is survived by her husband David Mills; son
Gregory (Anne) Vawter; daughter Georgia Gregory; step-son Stephen (Lisa) Mills; step-daughter Stacy (Ron) Sochocki; two brothers Lowell Morris and Gary (Jeannie) Morris; two sisters LaRene (Jack) Bruggeman and Lynn (Jerry) Vogt; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Betty Morris and thirteen nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Ross and Juanita Morris; brother Ross Morris and sister-in-law Phyllis Morris. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 10, 2021, in the GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE FUNERAL HOME, Miamisburg. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers
memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. You may express condolences to the family at
www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Funeral Home Information
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home