Millett (Johnson), Shirley A.



Shirley A. (Johnson) Millett, age 74, of Moraine, passed away unexpectedly on March 1, 2023. She was born October 20, 1948 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Clifford and Ruth (Grushon) Johnson. Shirley graduated from West Carrollton High School, Class of 1966. She began her Secretarial career at Kettering Medical Center then went on to work for Kettering City Schools at Southdale School. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Ronald "Ron" Millett. She is survived by her son Jason Millett, two grandsons William and Nathan Millett; her brother Clifford "Neil" Johnson Jr. and his wife Eva; her nephew Jeff Johnson, and her mother-in-law, Rosemary Millett. Shirley loved all animals especially cats and had many beloved pets over the years. She also enjoyed shopping for any purse or shoes that would catch her eye. Shirley had a gentle and sweet nature, she was quiet and kind and well loved. Shirley will be deeply missed. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 from 11:00am until time of service at 1:00pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Shirley will be laid to rest with her husband Ron at Calvary Cemetery. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for the family.

