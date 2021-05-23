springfield-news-sun logo
MILLER, William Francis "Bill"

94, died May 19, 2021, at Randall Residence of Tipp City. Bill is preceded in death by his spouse of 71 years, Pat, an

infant son, James Christopher, 3 angel granddaughters,

parents Robert and Ursula (Wildenhaus) Miller, sister

Kathryn (Harris) Manning, and brothers Robert (Carol) and Harry Miller. Bill is survived by his children Diane (Vince) Popp, William (Elizabeth), Robert (Maxine), Gwen (Gary) Richardson, John (Kimberly) and Mark (Susan) Miller, 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous special nieces, nephews and many friends. Born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, Bill graduated from Parker Co-Op in 1944 and immediately left to serve in the

Pacific during WWII. Bill owned and operated a fuel oil

business with Phillips Industries for many years. He retired from the maintenance department of Bank One in 1996 and returned to work for another 10 years at his beloved Corpus Christi Church. Upon his second retirement, he continued to live and love his Butler Township home with Pat. Our family would like to thank the staff of Randall Residence for the love and care provided to our parents. A Mass of Christian burial is scheduled 10:30am, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Corpus Christi Church, 527 Forest Ave., Dayton, OH 45405. Visitation will be 5pm - 7pm, Monday, May 24, 2021, at Baker-Hazel and Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45415.

Memorial contributions can be sent to St. Jude's Hospital or Honor Flight Dayton, in Bill's name. To leave the family a

special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

