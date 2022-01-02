MILLER-WHITAKER,



Garnet M.



Age 88, of Springfield, passed away on December 27, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born in DeGraff, Ohio, on October 4, 1933, daughter of the late Lewis H. and Josephine V.



(Nolan) Hatcher. Garnet was



a devoted member at Maplewood Church of the



Nazarene for many years. After her retirement, she opened Garnet's Old Fashioned Bake Shop and ran her business for several years. She enjoyed people and giving hugs. Garnet is survived by her daughter, Rhonda (Steve) Wilson; step-children, Tim (Jessica) Fagan, Bill (Brenda) Fagan, Becky (Dean) Turner, Ken (Amy) Whitaker, Larry (Deb) Whitaker and Don (Ruth) Whitaker; grandchildren, Dulcey, Stephen Jr., Nik, Daniel, Molly, Robert and Joshua; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; numerous step-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Manuela Miller and



son-in-law, Stephen Page. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Harold "Dick" Miller in 2011; her second Husband, Donald Whitaker in 2019; daughter, Linda Page in 2018; son, Richard Miller in 2021; along with a grandson, Jeremy Page in 2006. Family and friends are invited to gather on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from 4-6pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Garnet's life will be held on Wednesday at 1:00pm in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery in Champaign County. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



