MILLER, Wendi

MILLER (Weckesser), Wendi Maureen



Age 53, of Galena, Ohio, entered eternal rest on June 14th, 2022, at Mount Carmel/St. Ann's Hospital. Born January 16th, 1969, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of John and Judith (Voit) Weckesser. On June 25th, 1994, Wendi married Paul John Miller at St. Albert the Great Church in



Kettering, Ohio. Together they shared 28 years of marriage.



Wendi is survived by husband Paul; children, Adam (Abigail Phillips), Abigail (husband, Jared and son, Oliver) Yoshino, Nicholas, Ryan, Aiden and Ian Miller; parents, John and Judith (Voit) Weckesser of Dayton, Ohio; sisters, Melanie (husband, Daniel, sons, Jacob and Joshua) DeBrosse, Julie (husband,



Carlos, sons, Carlos and William) Lopez-Weckesser, Jacqueline (husband, Robert, daughters, June and Bexley) Milling; in-law, Paul and Sharon Miller; sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathryn (husband, Mark, children, Colin, Joshua, Matt and Tess) Bugbee, Kevin (wife, Melissa, sons Liam and Lucas) Miller;



numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



Wendi had taught middle school, was an elementary school intervention specialist, and worked with developmentally



disabled adults at Goodwill Industries. She also served as the Confirmation Director at St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Wendi was a faithful wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, YaYa, and a beloved friend to many. Mostly, Wendi was a



devoted mother and homemaker. She loved and served her children and family with strength, joy, compassion, and selflessness. Her faith-filled life was an inspiration to all who knew her.



Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, June 23, 2022, and from 10 to 10:45 am on Friday at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 9633 State Route 37 East, Sunbury, Ohio, where Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 am, Friday. Burial immediately following at Resurrection



Cemetery, Lewis Center, Ohio.



Wendi's entire family is so grateful for the extraordinary support they have received during this difficult time.



In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made in Wendi's memory to the Pregnancy Decision Health Center in Columbus, Ohio (pdhc.org), or to the Youth Ministry at St. John Neumann (saintjohnsunbury.org).



The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Miller family. Please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to share a memory or condolence with Wendi's family.

