Miller, Theodore B. "Ted"



Theodore "Ted" B. Miller, age 71, of Middletown, Ohio passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, July 24, 2023 under Hospice care at Hillspring of Springboro. He was born on February 3, 1952 to Henry "Hank" and Gene Miller in Middletown, OH. He graduated from Middletown High School in 1970. In 1974 he graduated from Purdue University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He married Marcia S. LaFayette on July 23, 1977.



Ted worked at Armco Steel, Middletown Works from 1970 to 1984, and Proctor & Gamble from 1984 to 2015. He was a wonderful husband and a dedicated parent, coaching many of his children's sports teams. He was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church, serving in various capacities.



Ted cherished spending time with his family. He often could be found at sporting events, band events, or other activities for his children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Ted loved riding his bicycle, even riding from Middletown to Columbus to visit his grandchildren in 2020. He had a great sense of humor, and enjoyed traveling, puzzles, and gardening.



In addition to his parents, Ted is preceded in death by his brother, Henry E. Miller III; his sister, Kathi Howard and her husband, Verl Howard.



Ted is survived by his wife of 46 years, Marcia; daughter Michelle (Adam) McEntire; son, Grant Miller; grandchildren, Jacob, Sammy and Charlotte McEntire; sisters Jeri (Mike) Petersen and Jan Miller; numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.



Visitation will be 6:00 PM  8:00 PM on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, July 28, 2023 at the funeral home with Reverend Edward McNulty officiating. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to The First Presbyterian Church, 2910 Central Avenue, Middletown, OH 45044 or Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties, 5940 Longmeadow Drive, Middletown, OH 45005. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes

517 South Sutphin Street

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral