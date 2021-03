MILLER, Taress Y.



Age 48 of Dayton, Ohio. She passed Sunday, March 7, 2021. Survived by her parents John T. and Daisy Miller; brother John Miller, Jr.; loving daughter, Karter Miller. Walk Through Viewing 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at H. H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Private



Services.



HHRoberts.com