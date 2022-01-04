MILLER, Sue

MILLER (Grasley), Sue Ann



Age 68, passed away on December 29, 2021, at home in Brookville, Ohio. Sue was born in Marietta, Ohio, on June 13, 1953. After graduating from Marietta High School in 1971, Sue attended Miami University of Ohio where she graduated in 1975 with a major in Library and Information Science. She obtained her Master's in Reading from Mount St. Joseph's University and worked as a Middle School Librarian in Cincinnati Public Schools until medically retiring due to the effects of Marfan Syndrome in March 1990. Sue was renowned for her otherworldly reading speed, finishing as many as 7 books a week. Her favorite genres were murder mystery and suspense with her favorite authors including Stephen King and James Patterson. Sue continued to share her love of reading with children in her retirement through her volunteer work at Dayton's Children Hospital. An outstanding and passionate home chef, Sue shared her gifts with the congregations of Roselawn Lutheran Church in Cincinnati and Trinity Lutheran Church in Brookville and with Feed Brookville. Sue joins her parents W. E. ("Bill") Grasley and Pauline ("Polly") Grasley (née Way) and is survived by her sisters Joyce Raleigh and



Janet Worstell, husband of 45 years, Rev. James P. Miller, children Joe Miller (Brittany) and Jessica Monterastelli (Eric), three grandchildren and many friends who celebrate her humor and talents. Visitation will be at Trinity Lutheran Church in



Brookville, Ohio, on January 7 from 11:00am-1:00pm with



funeral service at 1:00pm. The family asks that all visitation and funeral attendees be vaccinated and wear masks. A Celebration of Life is being considered for spring/summer 2022. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to



Dayton Children's Hospital (https://www.childrensdayton.org/) or The Marfan Foundation (https://marfan.org/). Further



details at Gilbert-Fellers (https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/).

