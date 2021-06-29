springfield-news-sun logo
MILLER-SAWYER,

Betty Jean

Age 89, passed away on June 24, 2021, in Springfield, Ohio. Betty was born on April 30, 1932, in South Charleston, Ohio, to the late Claude Ewing and Pearl Edna (Fletcher)

Saunders. Along with her

parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Namaan H. Miller; 3 brothers; 2 half-brothers; two sisters; 1 half-sister, and a grandson, Michael E. Wollum. Betty is

survived by her sons, Milo N. Miller, Richard L. Miller, and

Virgil W. Miller; daughter, Shirley A. Clarks; brother, James

Saunders; sister, Juanita Lancing; half-sister, Claudia Saunders; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. Betty was a caretaker for many years. She

enjoyed patchwork, quilting, dancing, and bingo.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 12:00-2:00PM at Ingling Williams and Lewis

Funeral Home, South Charleston. The service will begin at 2:00 PM. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting


www.jacksonlytle.com



Funeral Home Information

Ingling Williams & Lewis Funeral Home

24 North Chillicothe Street

South Charleston, OH

45368

https://www.jacksonlytle.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

