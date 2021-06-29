MILLER-SAWYER,



Betty Jean



Age 89, passed away on June 24, 2021, in Springfield, Ohio. Betty was born on April 30, 1932, in South Charleston, Ohio, to the late Claude Ewing and Pearl Edna (Fletcher)



Saunders. Along with her



parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Namaan H. Miller; 3 brothers; 2 half-brothers; two sisters; 1 half-sister, and a grandson, Michael E. Wollum. Betty is



survived by her sons, Milo N. Miller, Richard L. Miller, and



Virgil W. Miller; daughter, Shirley A. Clarks; brother, James



Saunders; sister, Juanita Lancing; half-sister, Claudia Saunders; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. Betty was a caretaker for many years. She



enjoyed patchwork, quilting, dancing, and bingo.



Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 12:00-2:00PM at Ingling Williams and Lewis



Funeral Home, South Charleston. The service will begin at 2:00 PM. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting



