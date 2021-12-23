Hamburger icon
MILLER, Raymond

Obituaries

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MILLER, Jr., Raymond E.

Age 90, a longtime resident of Ross, Ohio, passed away on

December 20, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Fairfield. He was born on December 23, 1930, in Wilmington, Delaware, the son of Elizabeth (Chance) and

Raymond Miller, Sr. He graduated from Wilmington City Schools and on July 8, 1951, he married Grace Mildred Lance. Ray was employed at Proctor and Gamble as an engineer for 32 years. He was a member of Venice Presbyterian Church where he sang for many years in the choir. He was also a member of Ross Lions Club, a past District Governor of the

Lions Club; and a former scout master of Boy Scout Troop #923. He distributed food for Meals on Wheels, was involved with the Council on Aging, enjoyed bowling, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his four children,

Raymond E. (Teresa) Miller III, Barbara Ross, Glenn (Susan) Miller, and Don (Carolyn) Miller; twelve grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; one sister, Doris (Bill) Singleton; her sister-in-law, Georgianna Miller and many other loving

relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mildred Miller; his son-in-law, Denny Ross; and one brother, Paul J. Miller. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Sunday, December 26, 2021, from 1-3 p.m. Funeral

services will be held at Venice Presbyterian Church, 4044 Layhigh Road, Ross, OH, on Monday at 1 p.m. with burial

following in Venice Cemetery in Ross. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Home Information

Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross

4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128

Ross, OH

45014

https://www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com

