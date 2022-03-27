MILLER, Nancy Ann



Age 58, of Cincinnati formerly of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2022, at her residence. She was born on



August 19, 1963, in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, to Edmond V. and Marilyn Crisanti. Nancy loved being with family, coloring her adult coloring books, all animals but especially beagles and was an avid music fan of Steve Perry and Taylor Hicks.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James A. Miller. Nancy is survived by her daughters, Devon Miller,



Taryn Miller, Olivia Miller and Peyton Miller (Quinten



Faulkner); sister, Lynn Schuessler (Michael); brother, Mark



Crisanti (Vanessa Freytag); several nieces, nephews and family; pet dog, Gizmo.



Services were held at the convenience of the family.



