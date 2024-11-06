Miller, Michael D



Michael D. Miller, a beloved husband, proud father, grandfather, and deeply valued friend, tragically passed away on October 30, 2024, surrounded by family. Known for his decades-long career as a respected insurance agent, his dedication to his family, and his love for sports, Michael leaves behind a legacy that will endure in the lives he touched.



A memorial service will be held on November 9, 2024, 11am  Noon, at Liberty Barn Church, 7080 Olentangy River Road, Powell, Ohio, followed by a Celebration of Life at Wedgewood Golf and Country Club, 9600 Wedgewood Blvd, Powell, Ohio. A Celebration of Life will also be held in Middletown at a later date to be determined. Up-to-date information and a complete obituary are available at RutherfordFuneralHomes.com



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Middletown Community Foundation in Michael's honor.



