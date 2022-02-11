Hamburger icon
MILLER, Maurice

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MILLER, Maurice "Hank"

Age 82, of Chandler, Arizona, formerly of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. He was born in

Milan, Indiana, on March 18, 1939, and was the son of Arlie A. and Dorothy D. Miller of

Versailles, Indiana.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia Ann (Nutter)

Miller, married on July 20, 1963, in Hamilton, Ohio, their three children: Betsy Miller Horton of Hamilton, Ohio; Jeffrey Miller of Fairfield, Ohio; and Joel Miller (Shona) of Everett, Washington, seven grandchildren: Alex Horton (Carli), Carrie Horton, Samuel Horton, Lexie Fiore (Jordan), Seth Miller, Cade Miller, and Beck Miller, seven great-grandchildren, his sister, Arlene Cooper (Jack), nephew Ryan Cooper, niece Amanda (David) Michelson, sister-in-law Nina Markle, and nephew Ben Burton (Dawn), special friends: Kelly and Gary Woods, Karen McGrinder, Miranda Habig, Allie Contreras, Chuck Heitbrink, and John Mark Nickles.

Hank graduated from Holton High School in 1956. He received his bachelor's degree from Baylor University in 1960 and was a member of the basketball and track and field teams. In 1968, he earned his master's degree in education from Miami

University in Oxford, Ohio.

Hank had a distinguished career in teaching, coaching, and administration for 36 years at the Ross Local School District, Hamilton City Schools, and Princeton Schools in Cincinnati, Ohio. He took great joy in crossing paths with former students and called them by name. Known for his magnetic leadership and eloquence, he also had a strong sense of humor and loved to engage friends with his latest joke.

Bible teaching, sports, and coaching were Hank's passions. He and Pat retired to the Sunbird Golf Community in Chandler, Arizona, where he was active in the Community Church of Sunbird. He faithfully served as a worship leader, lay pastor, choir member, and community Bible study leader.

A celebration of Hank's life will be held in the Sunbird Ballroom on Monday, April 4, 2022, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Music Department of the

Community Church of Sunbird or toward the purchase of a memorial bench in the Sunbird Community in Hank's honor. Donations may be sent to Pat Miller, 6701 South Championship Dr., Chandler, AZ 85249.

