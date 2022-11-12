MILLER, Marvin J.



Marvin J. Miller, 78, died at Hospice of Dayton, Ohio, on November 10, 2022. He was born and raised as a twin (Bryan) in LaFollette, Tennessee, on April 19, 1944, to his parents Hobart and Mae Miller.



Marvin was an avid fan of the University of Tennessee Volunteers. Marvin was predeceased by his parents, wife of 31 years Dorothy Wooten Miller, grandsons Matthew Miller and Kelly Baldauf, brothers Ted, Cecil, Paris, Clarence, Hoover and Bill Miller, sisters Edith Longmire, Betty Cox, Maxine Bullock and Clautee Ruth Miller.



He is survived by his son, George Aaron Miller, his grandson Aaron Miller, granddaughters Sarah and Natalie Miller, daughter, Bobbie Lynn Miller, grandson Randy Baldauf and great-granddaughter Kellee Baldauf, brothers, Roy B. (Karen) Miller, Bryan B. (Virginia) Miller, sisters Hazel Janette Hovater, Ella Beatrice Cox and Opal Fontella (Dallas) Bogan. Marvin is further survived by a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

