MILLER, Maria

Obituaries
5 hours ago

MILLER, CPPS,

Sister Maria Luisa

86, died peacefully Jan. 2 at home in Dayton, Ohio, under the care of hospice. She was born November 1936, in Cloverdale, Ohio, the eldest daughter of eight children, and entered the Sisters of the Precious Blood, Dayton, Ohio, in January 1954. For 69 years she faithfully served God and His people. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Precious Blood Church, Dayton, Ohio, 1:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Visitation preceding at 12:30 p.m. Burial to follow at Maria Anna Brunner Memorial Garden.

Sister Maria Luisa was born on a farm into a closeknit family outside of Cloverdale, where her mother's missionary spirit took root in her own heart. After teaching in Linton, North Dakota; St. Joseph, Missouri; Sts. Peter and Paul, Ottawa, Ohio; and Assumption, Dayton, Ohio, Sister was called in 1966 to Chile as a missionary. For 55 years, she cared for the people of Chile as teacher, pastoral minister, and retreat and spiritual director. She offered service to the Chile Conference of Religious, and in leadership to the sisters of the Chilean Vicariate.

Sister Maria Luisa joins her parents, one brother and 2 sisters-in-law in heaven. She is survived by her Precious Blood Community of Sisters, 3 sisters, 3 brothers, 2 brothers-in-law, 1 sister-in-law, nieces and nephews. Her holy presence and gentle, missionary spirit will be missed. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at


