MILLER, Mae Otis Terry



Of Samson, AL, went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at the age of 87. She passed at home with her family.



Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM., Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Bishop Marcus E. Maddox of Dayton, Ohio, officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St. Jude Research Children's Hospital in Mae Miller's name at: https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=7373507&pg+personal&fr_id=39300 or 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38108.



Mae Miller was a loving mother, beloved grandmother, aunt and cousin as well as devoted friend to many. She enjoyed bowling, card playing, gardening and socializing with friends. She loved to watch football and she always pulled for the



underdog. Most of all she LOVED to spend time with her



family. She was born in Samson, met her military husband in Panama City, FL, and traveled the country until she settled in Dayton, Ohio, with six children. After 30 years, she retired from the Montgomery County Board of Developmental



Disabilities where she was a bus driver. She returned to her place of birth in Samson, AL, and enjoyed over 20 years of



retirement until God called her home.



She was preceded in death by her husband, James Leon Miller, a son, Jerry Leon Miller, her parents, Charlie and Gussie Terry, four sisters, Mae Belle Johnson, Ruth Newbold, Catherine West and Louise Green, two brothers, Henry Charles Terry and Ruben James Terry.



Left to cherish her memories are three daughters, Celestine A. Harris (Jimmie) Samson, AL; Merrilyn L. Turner (Derrick)



Macon, GA; Michelle L. Wilson (Will) Greenville, SC; two sons, Charles Terry Miller, Dayton, OH; Floyd Miller, Samson, AL; 18 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

