Miller, Kevin

Kevin Andrew Miller, age 65, of Beavercreek, passed away September 15, 2023. Andy was born in Dayton, Ohio on April 23, 1958 to the late Warren G. and Geneva Miller. Andy is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Warren D. and Timothy Miller. He is survived by wife, Connie Miller; son, Warren R. Miller; daughter, Monica (Benjamin) Thomas; grandchildren, Nolan Andrew and Avery Rose; sisters, Joella Yeager and Nancy Clevenger; brother, George J. Miller; numerous nieces and nephews, whom he adored, as well as many other loving family and friends. Andy retired as a 1st Sgt. after 24 years in the United States Marine Corps, which included a tour of duty in Desert Storm. Andy also owned and operated Daytona Mills Inc. with his wife for over 25 years. He was a member of Beavercreek Moose Lodge #73, Beavercreek American Legion Post #763 and the Beavercreek VFW Post #8312. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family and pets, playing cards, golfing and bowling. Andy was a big fan of the Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Browns and Buckeye Football. He was always left wondering the answer to his question. The family would like to thank the staff at Preserves at Beavercreek as well as Day City Hospice for their extraordinary care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Andy's memory to Day City Hospice. To respect Andy's wishes, we would like to invite you to his Celebration of Life on October 1st, 2023 from 2:00pm-6:00pm at the Beavercreek VFW Post #8312.



