MILLER, Jerri A.



Age 90 of Oxford passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021. She was born on November 23, 1930, in Chickasha, OK, the daughter of the late James and Vivian (nee Crawford) Burran. She is survived by her loving husband of over 69 years,



Robert Miller; two sons Robert (Sharon) Miller and Dennis



(Denise) Miller; six grandchildren Austin (Robert) O'Driscoll, Aran Miller, Alexander Miller, James (Melissa) Miller, Sarah (Stephen) Copper, and Mary Miller; three great-grandchildren Vivian, Rhett, and Amelie with twin great-grandchildren on the way. Jerri also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. She was also preceded in death by two brothers James Burran and John Burran. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family. Jerri will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery in Oxford, OH. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

