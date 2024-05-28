Miller, Jack



MILLER, Jack



age 83, of Fairfield, passed away on May 22, 2024. He leaves to cherish his memory, three beautiful daughters, Jackie (Don Cipollini), Jennifer (Roger Beard), and Jana (Bryan Stinchcomb) and their families.



Visitation will be Wednesday, May 29th at 5:00  7:00 pm at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Road, Fairfield, OH 45014. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 30. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park, Hamilton.



Condolences may be offered and full obituary available at www.avancefuneralhome.com.



