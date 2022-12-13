MILLER, Hazel

MILLER (Sanderson),



Hazel Louise



96, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday, December 11, 2022, in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on October 13, 1926, to the late Vero and Ruth Elizabeth (Apple) Sanderson. She attended Possum School and graduated from Enon High School in 1944. She began working at Crowell Collier Publishing Company and later became a homemaker and did housekeeping for families in Springfield for many years. She attended First Christian Church and was baptized at age 14. She became a very active member and attended regular services there her entire life. She served in the church nursery, toddler church, vacation bible school, Loyal Berean Sunday school, women's council, mother's day out and visits to shut-ins. She was the oldest member of First Christian Church with 82 years of service. She loved her church and church family! Hazel and Elmer Miller were married on June 19, 1947, at First Christian Church by the late John A. Wilson. A few years following their marriage, they welcomed three daughters, Brenda, Judy, and Kimberly. Hazel enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, baking cookies, pies, and cakes. She was especially known for her cut-out cookies and prize winning apples pies at the Clark County Fair for many years! She loved to write poetry, work cross word puzzles, play Euchre, bingo, 500 rummy, and cornhole. She was a 4-H leader for many years. She lived life to the fullest! Hazel was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Marion Sanderson; son-in-law, Mike Ward, and fiancé, David (Corky) Johnson. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She is survived by her three daughters and spouses, Brenda (Tom) Webster, Judy Ward, and Kimberly (Bob) Beard; grandchildren, Doug (Theresa) Fields, Amy (Thomas) Kahlert, Heather (Andy) Keyt, David (Jessica) Beard, Ashley (Corey) Gossett, and Ryan (Janae) Ward; great-grandchildren, Brittany (Justin) Burke, Courtney Fields, Emily, Bryan and Christopher Kahlert, Savannah, and Dawson Keyt, Harper Beard, Kendal Clark, Kaylee, Shane, and Preston Gossett, Adalynn and Beau Ward; and several nieces and nephews. In the summer of 2021, Hazel went to live at Forest Glen Health Campus Assisted Living. She loved her friends, nurses, and activity workers. Many thanks to all of the employees at Forest Glen. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday at First Christian Church. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday in First Christian Church with Pastor Dave Augustus officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Christian Church c/o Loyal Berean Class, 3638 Middle Urbana Rd. Springfield, OH 45502. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

