MILLER, Frank



Frank Miller, age 84 of Englewood, formerly of Trotwood, and East Liverpool, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 9, 2021. He was born November 3, 1936, in Wheeling, West



Virginia, to the late Frank and Hazel Miller. Frank proudly served his country in both the United States Marines and the Unites States Army National Guard. He was an active recruiter for the Marines for many years even after his service. After he retired from the military, he and his wife ran a Stop and Go store for many years in Trotwood. Frank enjoyed going fishing with his family and bowling in a league. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Dorothy Kittle, Ruth Kittle and Betty Miller; mother-in-law, Helen Rosenlieb; son-in-law, Ron Daugherty; and great-granddaughter, Stacey Miller. Frank is survived by his wife of 62 years, Glenda; daughters, Sheeree Daugherty and Wendy (Steve) Lutz; grandchildren, Troy (Alicia) Miller (that he helped raise), Stephanie Daugherty, Kyle Lutz and



Renee Lutz; great-granddaughter, Sydney Miller; sisters,



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.


