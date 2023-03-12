Miller, Francis S. "Frank"



Age 92, of Northridge, passed into heaven Friday March 3, 2023. Frank was born March 8, 1930 to the late Francis and Gertrude (Comer) Miller. In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his beloved wife Marcella "Betty" Miller, sister Betty Lou (Miller) Morgan, sons Jeffrey and James, and great-great grandson Kendrick Roberts. Frank was a proud Northridge graduate, Class of 1948, where he played football and got to crown the homecoming queen. As a teen he worked for Borden's Dairy. He enjoyed ten years of service on the Harrison Twp. Fire Dept., and also served six years in the Ohio Air National Guard as Aircraft Crew Chief. Frank was a devoted member of Higher Ground United Methodist Church, serving as Finance Committee Chairman for many years. He retired from Delco Products as a Manufacturing Supervisor with 39 years of award-winning work. He is survived by three children: Janet Jones (Dan), Judy Horner (Glen), Jerald Miller (Pamela), one daughter-in-law, Georgia (Sigler) Miller and one dear brother, Robert Miller (Lois). He also leaves 11 loving grandchildren: Melissa Jones Roberts and Amanda Jones, Nicole Miller Toney (Brent), Christopher Miller (Megan), Bradley Horner (Trista), David Horner (Heidi), Stacey and Jeremy Miller, and Brandon, Tyler and Dylan Bunch. His great-grandchildren were a special joy in later years: Blake (Brittany) and Spencer Roberts, Bryce and Myla Toney, Braylen and Anderson Miller, Autumn, Nathaniel, and Nicholas Horner, Ben and Daisy Horner, and Alexx Huey; as well as two great-great grandchildren: Liam and Ellie Roberts. Dad was a great patriot, military buff and family historian. He loved his friends at the Vandalia Senior Center and missed his old Northridge buddies. He could do just about anything, even painting landscapes in later years. Dad was fiercely independent and became soft-hearted and mellow in old age, refusing to judge but seeing situations from other people's eyes. Above all, his faith in God made him the absolute rock of our family, counted on in any circumstance, the picture of unselfish love. Dad, you will be remembered forever. The family will receive friends at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia on Monday, March 13 from 11 am  1 pm followed by a service at 1:00 pm. Inurnment will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the cancer charity of your choice in Frank's memory.

