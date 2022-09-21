MILLER, EDWARD

MILLER, II, Edward E.



Edward E. Miller II, 50, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on September 16, 2022. He was born March 28, 1972, in Springfield, the son of Edward E. and Cathy (Washburn) Miller. Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Kelly (Bowen) Miller; two daughters, Brittany and Brooke Miller; granddaughter, Mila Miller-Wilson; brother, Greg (Lisa) Milton; mother-in-law, Kim Bowen; uncles, Bill and Larry Miller; siblings-in-law, Kevin (Jennifer) Bowen, Kenny (Kellie) Bowen, and Kirsten Bowen (Levi Gaulding); and several nieces and nephews, including close nephews, Brandon Beegle and Skylar (Dustie) Beegle. He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Jack Bowen; sister-in-law, Mary Milton; and special family friend, Pete Mapp. Ed enjoyed more than anything spending time with his granddaughter, Mila, who he adored. He was always happy to lend a helping hand. Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME, with services starting at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ed's family to help with expenses. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

