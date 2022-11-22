MILLER, Drake A.



Age 40, of Carlisle, OH, passed away unexpectedly on November 12, 2022. Drake was born in Goshen, IN, went to Warren County Career Center and Graduated from Franklin High School, class of 2000. He attended Freedom Worship Center in Franklin , and worked at Lewis Tree Service as a bucket operator and tree trimmer. Drake loved his job and the work he did, he was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan, liked the Miami Hurricanes and music, especially Rap music. Drake was always dressed well, loved his tattoos and his truck, but most of all he loved his kids and family. Drake was preceded in death by his brother Christopher Miller, he is survived by his parents Richard Miller and Rhonda Farthing, his children Bryce (Gabrielle) Miller, Hailey Miller, Elijah Schultz, his brothers Donald (Lynn) Farthing and James (Nicole) Miller, his sisters Rebecca Caudill and Katie Settelburg, as well as numerous extended family members and friends who will miss him dearly. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 28, 2022, from 3-5pm at the Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N. Main St., Germantown, OH 45327. A memorial service will follow beginning at 5:00pm. Online condolences can be left at



