MILLER, DOUGLAS

Age 74, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, surrounded by his wife, daughters and sister. Doug was born in Springfield, Ohio, November 4, 1947, to Maxine (Teach) and Howard Miller. Graduated from Northwestern High School in 1965. He served in the 693rd Radar Squadron on Dauphin Island, Alabama. He was a radar maintenance technician and most notably remembered for single-handedly repairing malfunctions and maintaining operations during Hurricane Camille in 1969. Doug dedicated 38 years to youth sports where he coached summer league softball at NAAA. Doug was also an active high school official with OHSAA for 43 years and officiated high school basketball, softball and volleyball. He was also a rules interpreter for the Dayton Basketball Officials Association and taught classes for basketball referees and baseball/softball umpires. He retired from International Truck & Engine after 40 years of employment. Doug was a member of the Vale Road Church of Christ. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Eva Mae (White); sister, Caroline (Bob) Linkhorn; brother Robb (Yvonne) Miller; three daughters, Rebecca (Bob) Blackburn; Deborah (Duane) Ford; Melissa (Collin) George and ten grandchildren, Lily and Wyatt Blackburn; Dylan, Taylor and Andrew Ford and Will, Evelyn, Sylvia, Louisa, and Weston George. A visitation will be held at 10 am with memorial service at 11am on Saturday, March 12 at the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, SPRINGFIELD. Burial with military honors to follow at Myers Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



