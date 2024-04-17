Miller, Dena

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Miller, Dena Kay

Age 69, of Brookville, passed away on April 13, 2024. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24 at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. Following services a celebration of life gathering will be held at the Brookhaven Conference Center.

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

