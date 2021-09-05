MILLER, Cleo E.
Age 92, departed this life August 31, 2021, at Friendship Village. She was born in Gaffney, SC on September 12, 1928, to the late Johney & Gracie
Lipscomb. She retired from St. Elizabeth Hospital after many years of service. She was a former member of Mt. Olive
Baptist Church and charter member of New Fellowship
Missionary Baptist Church. Cleo was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters: Clemmie Smith, Minnie Makupson, Sadie Hogue and Ernestine Hicks; special brother-in-law: W. C.
Proctor; her only children: Joyce Jackson and Gloria Miller; two grandchildren: Von and Tamara Jackson. She is survived by her loving sister: Almeter Proctor; grandson Aaron Miller; devoted niece Elaine Jackson; nephews: Paul Proctor, Holland Makupson; great-niece Darlene Reeder; special friend and neighbor Connie English and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Walk Through Viewing 1 P.M. to 2 P.M. Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at H. H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Graveside Service to follow at West Memory
Gardens.
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral