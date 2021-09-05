MILLER, Cleo E.



Age 92, departed this life August 31, 2021, at Friendship Village. She was born in Gaffney, SC on September 12, 1928, to the late Johney & Gracie



Lipscomb. She retired from St. Elizabeth Hospital after many years of service. She was a former member of Mt. Olive



Baptist Church and charter member of New Fellowship



Missionary Baptist Church. Cleo was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters: Clemmie Smith, Minnie Makupson, Sadie Hogue and Ernestine Hicks; special brother-in-law: W. C.



Proctor; her only children: Joyce Jackson and Gloria Miller; two grandchildren: Von and Tamara Jackson. She is survived by her loving sister: Almeter Proctor; grandson Aaron Miller; devoted niece Elaine Jackson; nephews: Paul Proctor, Holland Makupson; great-niece Darlene Reeder; special friend and neighbor Connie English and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Walk Through Viewing 1 P.M. to 2 P.M. Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at H. H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Graveside Service to follow at West Memory



Gardens.



