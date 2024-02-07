Miller, Betty J.



Betty J. Miller Age 84, of New Lebanon, OH passed peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimer's on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. She was born in Argillite, KY., on February 6, 1939, to JD Forbes and Hazel (Justice) Forbes. Betty loved life. She enjoyed travelling with her family anywhere she could, especially in Europe and just throughout the United States in general. Betty was an elementary school teacher for 5th and 6th grade in New Lebanon and loved all the children she taught. She had fun shopping for clothes and for any great deal she could find. Of all the things she enjoyed doing, she adored being a grandmother to her grandson, Alexander. Betty is preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years; Harling Miller, her sisters; Vera Logan and Bonnie Curtis, and her brother; John Forbes. She is survived by her loving daughters; Rita (Douglas) Peters and Karla Miller (Keith Neargarder), her grandson; Alexander Neargarder, and her sister; Zelma Forbes. For condolences please visit: www.rlcfc.com



