MILLER, Agnes "Nessie"



Age 95 of Dayton, passed away at Brookdale of Oakwood



on March 13, 2021. She is preceded in death by her husband, Russell; her brother, Robert Robertson; and her grandson, Jeffrey Miller. Agnes is survived by two children, Corinne Edmonson and Dennis Miller (Nancy), both of Kettering; three grandchildren, Melissa, Scott, and Renee; five great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. Agnes was a wonderful person, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, and will be deeply missed. Visitation will be held at Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave, Dayton, OH, 45420 from 11 am - 12 pm on Thursday, March 18, with a service after the visitation. Burial will be held at Dayton Memorial Park following the service.

