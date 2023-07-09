Millard, Mary

Millard (Leyes), Mary Teresa



Mary Teresa Millard, 81 passed away on June 30 after a brief illness. Preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Donald Millard, parents Andrew and Irma Leyes, older siblings Betty, Joseph, Martha, and Loretta. Survived by son, Robert (Mary Kay), brother James, and many nieces and nephews. Graduated from Titus High School in what was then Wayne Township and still maintained friendships from her time there. Started her career at Kiefaber's where she met her husband. Later worked in food service for Wayne Township Schools and McDonald's as cook/manager. Known for her sense of humor and knowledge of Leyes family history. Collected mass cards from funerals she attended and knew birthdates of her nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed.



