MILINER, Gertrude



Age 75, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, December 16, 2022, at Freedom Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 6540 N. Main St., Dayton, Ohio 45415. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com