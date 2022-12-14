springfield-news-sun logo
MILINER, Gertrude

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MILINER, Gertrude

Age 75, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, December 16, 2022, at Freedom Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 6540 N. Main St., Dayton, Ohio 45415. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at


Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

