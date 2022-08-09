MILBY, Donald

MILBY, Sr., Donald R.



Age 82, of New Lebanon, passed on to be with Jesus at Hospice of Dayton on Sunday, August 7, 2022. He spent most of his life in Montgomery County, retiring from GM after over 40 years of service. He was a founding member of Brookville Full Gospel Church of God. He enjoyed fishing and his time on Grand Lake St. Marys. Don is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley; sons, Donald Milby Jr. and Douglas (Sandy) Milby; grandchildren, Elisha, Daniel, Nathan and Jillian; great-grandsons, Stetson, Alasdair and Benjamin; brother, Richard (Connie) Milby; sister-in-law, Marilyn Milby; brothers-in-law, Bud Christian and Paul Brown and a host of many family and friends. Visitation will be held 5-7 pm Thurs., Aug. 11 at the Brookville Full Gospel Church of God, 235 S. Wolfcreek St., Brookville. The funeral will be held at the church on Friday, starting at 10 am, with burial to follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Arrangements are entrusted to the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

