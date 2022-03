MIKESELL, Stephen



Stephen Mikesell passed away in Feb., at his home in Brandon, FL. He was born Dec. 16, 1968, to Russell and Joann Mikesell. He worked at McDill Airforce Base as a causality officer. He is survived by his mother, Joann; wife Maria; daughters Phoebe, Alexa, and son Derek and grandson Trey; sisters, Debbie Adams, Vicki Smethers and brother Russell Jr.